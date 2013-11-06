Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Photo: Norwegian Jade at La Goulette

Photo: Norwegian Jade at La Goulette

The Norwegian Jade made her first call at Tunisia’s La Goulette cruise terminal earlier this week.  The Jade will be calling twice more this year and is scheduled to call nine times in 2014 and six times in 2015.

 

