Photo: Norwegian Jade at La Goulette

The Norwegian Jade made her first call at Tunisia’s La Goulette cruise terminal earlier this week. The Jade will be calling twice more this year and is scheduled to call nine times in 2014 and six times in 2015.
The Norwegian Jade made her first call at Tunisia’s La Goulette cruise terminal earlier this week. The Jade will be calling twice more this year and is scheduled to call nine times in 2014 and six times in 2015.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.
In This Edition:
Itinerary Planning
Luxury Market
Caribbean
Food + Beverage
Executive Profiles
Expedition
Drydocks