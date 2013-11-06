Jamaica Unveils Diverse Schedule of Special Events

The Jamaica Tourist Board has released a schedule of diverse events for visitors during the fall and winter season.

Events include a Reggae Marathon at Negril, Dec. 3; a Accompong Maroon Festival in St. Elizabeth, Jan. 6; Carnival in Kingston, from Jan. 3 through April 27; a Jazz and Blues Festival in Falmouth, Jan. 30 – Feb. 1; Regga Month in Kingston in February; and the Fat-Tire Festival biking events in St. Mary and Ocho Rios, Feb. 15 to 22.

“One of the most attractive attributes of Jamaica is our year round tropical weather, which is the ultimate getaway from the cold winter months,” commented John Lynch, Jamaica’s director of tourism. “The programs offer a melting pot of diverse outdoor activities and events that showcase our culture, guaranteeing a memorable stay on the island. With our year-round schedule of events, ranging from active tours to culinary and other cultural activities, we aim to show travelers the beauty and authenticity of Jamaica.”