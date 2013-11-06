Port of Tarragona: Costa Daurada To Host Golf Fair

The Port of Tarragona has announced that the Costa Daurada will host the 2013 International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) from Nov. 11 to 14. It is described as the foremost golfing fair in the world.

According to a prepared statement, the Costa Daurada’s location provides a special attraction for tourists, and current efforts are being focused on consolidating and improving the golfing services and products offered.

The Port of Tarragona, located in the heart of the Costa Daurada, is a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean. As part of its strategy to promote Tarragona as a port of call for cruise ships, the port is committed to raising awareness of the potential the Costa Daurada has for tourism and leisure, such as golfing.

The Costa Daurada is a region with 81 kilometers of coastline and a broad range of leisure options for visitors. Attractions include its history, fine-grain golden sand beaches, inland villages, places of natural beauty, and its long-standing winemaking tradition. In addition is the PortAventura theme park and “everything else visitors could want to round off a great day of golf and a night of fine dining in the area.”