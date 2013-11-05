SeaDream Announces Resignation of Pamela Conover

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced the resignation of Pamela Conover as chief executive officer, effective December 4, 2013. This follows the consolidation of the organization and decision making in Norway.

Atle Brynestad, chairman and owner of SeaDream, will once again assume the role of CEO.

Conover will spend the next month working with Brynestad to ensure a smooth transition of her duties.

Brynestad stated that he respects her decision to leave and thanked her for her contributions to SeaDream.