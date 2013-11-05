American Cruise Lines Claims Leadership on U.S. Rivers

American Cruise Line has announced a passenger growth of over 25 percent in the past year, the third consecutive year of such growth.

American attributed the growth to the following factors: The company’s emergence as the leader in U.S. river cruising, reinforced by its status as the category’s only high-end provider with new ships; strong consumer demand for river cruising worldwide; increasingly meaningful relationships with travel partners, including hundreds of travel agents; and the highest repeat booking rates in the company’s history, and a continued focus on providing all guests with personalized experiences on new vessels.

In response to this strong demand, American said it is completing another new riverboat. The new vessel is describes as an authentic paddlewheeler that will accommodate 150 passengers. More details about the itineraries will be announced shortly and bookings will be accepted early next year.

The line said will also be announcing additional newbuilds in the next few weeks.

“The demand for riverboat vacations is higher than it has ever been, and as the leader in the U.S. river and coastal cruise category, we remain poised for continued expansion and success with its new building program,” said Charles A. Robertson, president of American.

The Connecticut-based cruise company currently operates more than 35 itineraries on rivers and waterways in 28 states throughout the country, and launched a new paddlewheeler named Queen of the Mississippi last year. Having surpassed expectations, according to Robertson, the riverboat prompted the addition of new sailings and Mississippi River itineraries in 2014.

In addition to operating traditional itineraries, American also offers a variety of themed cruises. These include holiday cruises, culinary cruises, historical cruises and tribute cruises, such as itineraries centered on the Civil War, Mark Twain and Lewis & Clark on the Columbia and Snake River.

“Passengers have always come first aboard American Cruise Lines. We continue to listen closely to their feedback and suggestions, which drives the innovations we build into our new vessels and creates intriguing itineraries to ensure they have the best experience possible on our vessels,” said Robertson.