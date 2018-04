Leaving Venice today for her Miami deployment, the MSC Divina is sailing with a Fiat 500 onboard for “an additional touch of Italian style.”

Described as a fabulous Rosso Brilliante (metallic red), the Fiat Cinquecento was loaded on the ship to officially escort the Divina across the Atlantic, according to a statement from MSC.

The crossing can be followed on the facebook accounts of both MSC Cruises USA and FIAT USA.