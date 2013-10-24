Trimline Signs 10 Ship Maintenance Contract with Carnival UK

Southampton-based Trimline, a marine interior refit company, has signed an agreement with P&O Cruises and Cunard under the Carnival UK (CUK) banner to look after and maintain its fleet of 10 passenger cruise ships. The agreement will see Trimline support all 10 vessels by providing maintenance services to the interiors of the ships for up to three years. Trimline will provide everything from survey, design and manufacture of furnishings and fittings to installation in ports around the world or whilst in service on-the-run.

Trimline had previously been awarded the maintenance of five ships of the Carnival UK fleet.

Mike Oliver, sales and marketing Director at Trimline, explained: “The contract between Carnival UK and Trimline highlights a real shift in the way that the cruise industry is currently operating and the way Trimline has responded to its customer’s changing needs. Trimline’s approach means that a refit is no longer about simply completing a project on time, to budget and then walking away – Trimline is working hard to show that onboard refurbishment is about value for money and the cost of ownership, meaning that we look after our clients well beyond the completion date of the project."

The ships that will come under the CUK and Trimline agreement are: the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth (Cunard), Ventura, Azura, Aurora, Oriana, Oceana, Arcadia and Adonia (P&O Cruises).

William Whitehouse, senior superintendent facilities maintenance at Carnival UK, commented: “This agreement is the next natural progression, cementing a business relationship stretching back over 30 years. Trimline has consistently demonstrated its expertise and commitment to maintaining interiors to the high standards our passengers expect.”

In addition to this contract, Trimline has had a busy start to this year’s refit season and has started work on six major refit projects worth in excess of £4 million.

Trimline will be working up to, and including, Christmas to complete the works on six different ships, engaging over 280 employees and sub-contractors across the various projects.

Due to receive Trimline’s expertise are the Arcadia for P&O Cruises in Germany, Windstar for Windstar Cruises in Portugal, Zenith for Pulmantur, Vision of the Seas in Spain, Crystal Serenity for Crystal Cruises in Spain, and Independence of the Seas for Royal Caribbean Cruises in service on-the-run.

The projects will take place throughout the world, with Trimline staff travelling to Portugal, Spain and as far as the Caribbean to complete the jobs. Some of the works include creating bespoke furniture and fittings, all built at Trimline’s Southampton headquarters, and shipping the materials across the world. The work to P&O’s Arcadia alone will use over 20,000 square meters of carpet.