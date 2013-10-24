Norway and Disney Join Forces

VISITNORWAY, Norway’s national tourist board, officially joined forces with Disney to celebrate the upcoming big-screen comedy adventure “Frozen” and its look and setting, inspired by Norway’s landscape, culture and heritage. The unique collaboration and marketing initiative is designed to drive tourism to Norway, while boosting enthusiasm for the film, which opens in U.S. theaters Nov. 27, 2013.

VisitNorway said that it and Disney will begin working immediately to create a global marketing campaign around the new animated adventure. The campaign will see Norway’s scenery, folklore and culture showcased on a way that is promised to be “on an unprecedented scale and will position Norway on the world stage in a way not seen before.”

The “Frozen” script called for a dramatic setting, complete with ice and snow, castles and mountains. Filmmakers from Walt Disney Animation Studios found it in Norway. “We wanted to create an intimate world with an enchanting and dynamic setting that would be immediately identifiable for generations to come,” said Mike Giaimo, art director for the film. “Norway offered a cultural backdrop we’d never explored before and we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to blend its dramatic natural environment, architecture and folk costume aesthetic?’ It feels like a world from a classic Disney film, but it’s completely new.”

The production team referenced details from Norway for the fictional kingdom of Arendelle, which sits on a fjord and includes elements of classic Norwegian architecture like a stave church. Its steep, majestic backdrop serves as the perfect setting for the journey Anna undertakes with rugged mountain man Kristoff in search of her sister Elsa. Filmmakers were also inspired by the Norwegian bunad – traditional folk costumes that feature elaborate designs – and select characters actually speak Norwegian in the film or use an accent that is reminiscent of the region.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to promote Norway as a wonderful tourist destination,” commented Per-Arne Tuftin, director of tourism at Innovation Norway. “Disney is well known around the world, and we hope that in providing the backdrop to this film, Norway will appeal to the film’s fans—viewers of all ages who will be inspired to visit Norway and explore our beautiful country in the years ahead.”