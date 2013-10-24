Seven Seas Voyager Completes Drydock

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that the Seven Seas Voyager has completed her drydock with new interior decor and refreshed exterior decks. The all-balcony, all-suite 700-guest capacity vessel unveiled her new look on Oct. 23 when she set sail on a 10-night cruise from Rome to Venice.

Public spaces are described as “resplendent with elegant new furnishings, rich upholstery, custom-milled carpeting and hand-selected accents.”

“Regent Seven Seas Cruises has always set the benchmark for luxury cruises and the Seven Seas Voyager just raised the bar considerably,” commented Kunal S. Kamlani, president, in a prepared statement.

As part of the ship’s refurbishment all Penthouse suites received new décor with custom-crafted furnishings, carpeting, curtains, wall coverings, furniture, lighting, original artwork and outdoor furniture.

Horizons, the ship’s nightclub and bar, and the Observation Lounge each underwent a complete transformation. The venues now sport distinctive new bars, new furnishings, carpeting, wall coverings, and new lighting throughout.

The Constellation Theater, the ship’s two-deck high, state-of-the-art show theatre was rejuvenated with new carpeting, all new upholstery, wall coverings, cocktail tables, wall sconces, banquettes and chairs.

According to Regent, the ship’s exterior decks received just as much as attention as the interiors. New teak was installed on the balconies of all 350 suites and teak decks in common areas were re-surfaced and re-finished to brand-new condition. The Pool Deck, as well as the ship’s outdoor relaxation areas on Decks 5, 11 and 12, now feature new resort furniture and accents. The Pool Grill and La Veranda also received upgrades with new mosaic tiling, new wall coverings and awnings.

Additionally, Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently announced an expansion to its all-inclusive product by offering free Wi-Fi fleet-wide including Seven Seas Voyager as part of a multi-million dollar Internet investment upgrade. Beginning with Winter 2014-2015 sailings, concierge-level and higher guests will receive up to 500 minutes of free Wi-Fi.

Guests can choose from up to four, open-seating restaurants, including Compass Rose, serving a variety of European-inspired Continental cuisine; Prime 7, a contemporary American steakhouse; Signatures, a classic French dining experience; and Sette Mari at La Veranda, which offers an extensive menu of authentic Italian specialties.

Claiming some of the highest space-per-guest ratios in the cruise industry, accommodations include such amenities as down comforters, Egyptian cotton linens, flat-screen television, DVD players and Wi-Fi access. Penthouse and higher-category suites aboard all three ships are equipped with iPads.