MSC Divina To Feature Partnerships with the “Best of Italy”

MSC Cruises has announced a series of exclusive partnerships with popular Italian brands for the Divina’s upcoming Caribbean season.

The cruise line has partnered with Segafredo Zanetti, an Italian gourmet coffee brand, and will serving espressos to foamed cappuccinos. Coffee and chocolate menus also include a variety of specialist coffees and chocolate drinks.

Another partnership is with Nutella and its hazelnut spread, with a Nutella Corner aboard the ship by the main pool. All embarking families will receive a special Nutella welcome kit inviting them to come and discover the Nutella corner and a Nutella & Go pack for every child, a snack consisting of Nutella and Italian bread sticks. In the mini and junior clubs will be soft Nutella jar-shaped seats and toy containers.

Also joining forces with masters of Italian confectionery Venchi, MSC said it is bringing artisanal gelato to passengers. Venchi is said to use all natural ingredients and exclusive recipes, from its extra dark chocolate to creamy gianduja and fruit sorbets. A Venchi Gelateria will be located next to the main pool area.

MSC has also partnered with Campari, offering its signature bitter-sweet flavor and bright red color, serving up specialty drinks at the Divina Bar on deck 5.

Another Italian brand onboard is Disaronno, an Italian liqueur bringing the first floating Disaronno Contemporary Terrace to the Divina. Set-up in the ship’s Garden Bar, this ice-cool outdoor area offers a Disaronno cocktail menu and a chic chill-out zone close to the pool. One night per cruise, the terrace will turn from relaxation zone to lively bar, with a mix of entertainment, live music and original cocktails.

For what the cruise line calls an unforgettable aperitif or after-dinner drink, it has partnered with Martini. The La Luna Bar on deck 7 will offer an exclusive Martini menu.

And following the successful launch and reviews of the first two Eataly restaurants at sea onboard the sister-ship Preziosa, MSC features two new Eataly restaurants and a marketplace onboard the Divina. There is the 30-seat evening-only upscale Ristorante Italia and a 115-seat regional steakhouse, Eataly Steakhouse, fashioned after Eataly’s steakehouse in Manhattan.

Next door is the La Cantina di Bacco, a wine bar and pizzeria, using Eataly ingredients and boasting a Vino Libero menu, produced by an association of winemakers offering organic products – wines without chemical fertilizers, weed killers and sulphites – from the wineries of Fontana Fredda and Mirafiore.

A boutique Eataly marketplace will also be available for guests to purchase authentic Italian products, including olive oils, dried pastas, artisanal sweets and aged balsamics.