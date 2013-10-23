Port Everglades Launches Enhanced Website

Port Everglades is launching its newly redesigned website, porteverglades.net, offering visitors an exciting user experience through a wide range of multimedia content, intuitive navigation and powerful visual appeal.

“Port Everglades is South Florida’s powerhouse port, so we decided to revamp our website to better reflect our position in the global market,” said Steven Cernak, Port Everglades CEO and port director. “We based many features on user feedback and changing trends in the industry. Visitors to the new site will find enhanced content that is more tailored and easier to find, and all aimed at improving the overall experience for users.”

The website’s new clean look and simplified navigations allows for easy loading on smart phones, tables and other mobile devices.

The site is broken down into seven sections, each intended to efficiently serve its particular audience: about us, business, cargo, community, cruising, expansion and media. Navigation enhancements include global navigation at the top, social media links on every page, easy-to-read left-hand navigation, more photographs, improved site map at the bottom of every page, and handy icons for even faster navigation.

The homepage and landing pages feature visual marketing-branded icons that click directly to the most visited pages on the site and those that best tell the Port Everglades story. Travel links to the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau also help cruise guests better plan their pre- and post-cruise visits to Greater Fort Lauderdale.

New tools since the site was launched in 2009 include a video gallery, an interactive Cruise Guide, printable pages, social media sharing, photo carousel, and “breadcrumb trail” that allows visitors to easily return to previously view pages.