Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals Greatest Ever Black Friday Deal

Norwegian Cruise Line revealed its special, one month-long Black Friday Special, according to a press release.

The company revealed its “Greatest Deal Ever” on November 9, the earliest the company has ever released a Black Friday promotion which gives guests ample time to browse the destinations and itineraries before booking a deal.

The Black Friday Special includes 50 percent off cruises and airfare credit. From November 9 to December 5, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering the second guest to sail for free on any voyage across Norwegian Cruise Line’s 19-ship fleet. This includes the newly added Norwegian Prima.

Additionally, the Black Friday promotion can be combined with the Free At Sea offer where guests can select up to 6 perks such as:

Free open bar

Free specialty dining

Free shore excursions credits

Free WiFi

Free airfare for the second guest when airfare is purchased for the first guest

Discounted rates for friends and family, regardless of age, allowing families to sail free or at a reduced rate of $99 per person based on select sailings when sharing a stateroom with guests one and two

Another perk that makes this Black Friday deal the “Greatest Ever” is the fact that the Free At Sea offer, which includes airfare, provides travelers with a value of up to $3,450 in savings, the company said.