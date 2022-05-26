Carnival Improves Crew Shipboard Internet Capabilities

Carnival funnel

Carnival Cruise Line is improving the shipboard internet for its crew members.

According to a letter recently distributed onboard, the cruise line is investing in additional bandwidth for its fleet.

“While there has been limited global satellite internet capacity since the end of the last year, we are pleased to inform you that all ships will have sufficient internet capacity starting this month,” Carnival said in a letter sent to crew aboard.

As a result, the company continued, the available bandwidth per team member has increased 50 percent when compared to before the operational pause.

“Despite these enhancements pricing for crew plans remains the same, making our plans one of the most affordable in the industry,” Carnival added.

Starting on June 1, the company is also offering free WhatsApp texting for all crew members.

