Latest Cruise Jobs: May 20

May 20, 2018
A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry: Latest Key Jobs: ...

Roma Cruise Terminal Inaugurates New Terminal Amerigo Vespucci

May 20, 2018
Roma Cruise Terminal has unveiled its new cruise terminal: Terminal Amerigo ...

Wärtsilä: Trim Wings to Fly Higher

May 18, 2018
Virtual reality-enhanced remote navigation may one day lead to unmanned tugs ...

Meyer Turku Expanding and Hiring

May 17, 2018
With an orderbook stretching into 2024, Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku is ...

28 New Expedition Ships and Counting

May 16, 2018
When Ponant’s 180-passenger Le Laperouse is delivered in June, it will usher ...

2018 Expedition Cruise Market Report Out Now

May 15, 2018
Cruise Industry News has released the new 2018 Expedition Market Report, ...

Silversea Orders Silver Dawn for 2021 Delivery

May 14, 2018
Silversea Cruises announced it has awarded Fincantieri with an order for ...

Regent Driving Demand to Maximize Pricing

May 14, 2018
Offering it what it calls the most inclusive luxury experience, Regent will ...

Latest Cruise Jobs: May 13

May 13, 2018
A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry: ...

Norwegian: Revenue Management System Helps Booking Curve

May 11, 2018
A propriety revenue management platform at Norwegian Cruise Line has been key ...

Marella to Go All-Inclusive for British Market

May 11, 2018
TUI Group said that starting in summer 2019, British cruise brand Marella ...

TUI Benefitting from ‘Shortage of Cruise Ship Supply,’ More Ships to Come

May 10, 2018
TUI Group’s cruise business accounts for 25 percent of EBITA for the company ...

Oceania: Targeted Marketing Strategy Reduces Costs

May 10, 2018
Oceania Cruises is perfecting its marketing strategy, reducing direct mail ...

