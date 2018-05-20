Cruise Industry News

Latest Cruise Jobs: May 20May 20, 2018
A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry: Latest Key Jobs: ...
Cruise News
Photos: Celebrity Reflection in VallettaMay 20, 2018
Roma Cruise Terminal Inaugurates New Terminal Amerigo VespucciMay 20, 2018
Photos: Silver WindMay 20, 2018
Puerto Rico: 17,000 Cruise Guests in One WeekMay 20, 2018
Cagliari Tests First Turn-AroundMay 19, 2018
Vancouver Prepares for 25 Millionth Cruise PassengerMay 19, 2018
Photos: Symphony of the SeasMay 19, 2018
Princess Announces South America 2019-2020, Including AntarcticaMay 18, 2018
New Marella Explorer Launched in Palma CeremonyMay 18, 2018
MSC Introduces New Family ProgrammingMay 18, 2018
MAN Diesel & Turbo Joins SEA\LNGMay 18, 2018
Wärtsilä: Trim Wings to Fly HigherMay 18, 2018
Disney Announces Fall 2019 Deployment ProgramMay 17, 2018
Sky Princess to Debut in Caribbean for 2019-2020 SeasonMay 17, 2018
Dreamlines Acquires Cruise 1st and Enters UK MarketMay 17, 2018
Celebrity Unveils Spa for New EdgeMay 17, 2018
Meyer Turku Expanding and HiringMay 17, 2018
Virgin Voyages Reveals More RenderingsMay 16, 2018
Baie-Comeau Ready for 21-Call 2018 SeasonMay 16, 2018
Costa Serena Becomes Largest Ship to Dock in VladivostokMay 16, 2018
Organizations Commit to China Cruise Shipping in ShenzhenMay 16, 2018
Lindblad Eyes M&A with New VP of Strategic FinanceMay 16, 2018
AmaWaterways Promises New River Vessel ConceptMay 16, 2018
Viking Line Introducing Summer Buffet for ChildrenMay 16, 2018
Princess Launches 60-day LA to Shanghai to LA CruiseMay 16, 2018
28 New Expedition Ships and CountingMay 16, 2018
Nautilus Appoints Trescastro as President of Multiple CompaniesMay 15, 2018
Azamara Announces 2020 Itineraries and Immersion ProgramsMay 15, 2018
Nanaimo to Welcome Explorer of the SeasMay 15, 2018
Carnival Cruise Line to Offer 3 New Longer SailingsMay 15, 2018
Top Cruise Stories
Roma Cruise Terminal Inaugurates New Terminal Amerigo Vespucci
May 20, 2018
Roma Cruise Terminal has unveiled its new cruise terminal: Terminal Amerigo ...
Wärtsilä: Trim Wings to Fly Higher
May 18, 2018
Virtual reality-enhanced remote navigation may one day lead to unmanned tugs ...
Meyer Turku Expanding and Hiring
May 17, 2018
With an orderbook stretching into 2024, Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku is ...
28 New Expedition Ships and Counting
May 16, 2018
When Ponant’s 180-passenger Le Laperouse is delivered in June, it will usher ...
2018 Expedition Cruise Market Report Out Now
May 15, 2018
Cruise Industry News has released the new 2018 Expedition Market Report, ...
Silversea Orders Silver Dawn for 2021 Delivery
May 14, 2018
Silversea Cruises announced it has awarded Fincantieri with an order for ...
Regent Driving Demand to Maximize Pricing
May 14, 2018
Offering it what it calls the most inclusive luxury experience, Regent will ...
Latest Cruise Jobs: May 13
May 13, 2018
A look at recent key job opportunities around the cruise ship industry: ...
Norwegian: Revenue Management System Helps Booking Curve
May 11, 2018
A propriety revenue management platform at Norwegian Cruise Line has been key ...
Marella to Go All-Inclusive for British Market
May 11, 2018
TUI Group said that starting in summer 2019, British cruise brand Marella ...
TUI Benefitting from ‘Shortage of Cruise Ship Supply,’ More Ships to Come
May 10, 2018
TUI Group’s cruise business accounts for 25 percent of EBITA for the company ...
Oceania: Targeted Marketing Strategy Reduces Costs
May 10, 2018
Oceania Cruises is perfecting its marketing strategy, reducing direct mail ...