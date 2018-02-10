Home Page Modules

New Carnival Panorama to be Based on West CoastFeb 10,2018
Carnival Cruise Line today announced the deployment of Carnival Panorama to Long Beach in 2019 – the first new…
Cruise News
-
Carnival to Develop New Port in EnsenadaFeb 10, 2018
-
New Carnival Panorama to be Based on West CoastFeb 10, 2018
-
Norfolk Growing Cruise PrudentlyFeb 09, 2018
-
Fred. Olsen Offers Guests Chance to Vote on Port CallsFeb 09, 2018
-
Ponant Adds New Themed Sailings, Part of Quintessential CollectionFeb 09, 2018
-
Carnival Adds More Agent EventsFeb 09, 2018
-
Serenade of the Seas Calls in Ponce, Puerto RicoFeb 08, 2018
-
Mariner to Complete Regent's Big Refurb ProgramFeb 08, 2018
-
Passenger Ship Safety Southampton: Utilizing Automation for Safer NavigationFeb 08, 2018
-
Princess Cruises Unveils Artwork for Newest Show The Secret SilkFeb 08, 2018
-
Azamara Launches New Entertainment ProgramFeb 08, 2018
-
Zuiderdam Scores 100 on USPHFeb 08, 2018
-
Nieuw Statendam to Europe for 2019 SeasonFeb 07, 2018
-
Etstur to Offer Summer Season Aboard GeminiFeb 07, 2018
-
Carnival Cruise Line Holds Top Spot as Biggest OperatorFeb 07, 2018
-
New Orleans: Ocean and River Cruise BoostFeb 07, 2018
-
Nicko Cruises Launches Road Show in EuropeFeb 07, 2018
-
Carnival Splendor to Move to Australia Year-RoundFeb 06, 2018
-
Celebrity Launches Discovery Collection Shore Ex ProgramFeb 06, 2018
-
Costa and Juventus Partnership Kicks Off Aboard Costa SerenaFeb 06, 2018
-
neoRomantica Provides Setting for Fashion Show in Hong KongFeb 06, 2018
-
Preplanning Essential for Drydocking SuccessFeb 06, 2018
-
Carnival Launches Wave Season Contest on FacebookFeb 06, 2018
-
P&O and Cunard Make 2022 Single Use Plastics CommitmentFeb 06, 2018
-
Carnival Legend Begins Melbourne ProgramFeb 05, 2018
-
Windstar: New Onboard Cruise Consultant ProgramFeb 05, 2018
-
Carnival Cruise Line Promotes Tate and HeaneyFeb 05, 2018
-
Wendy Beck to Leave NCLHFeb 05, 2018
-
Latest Cruise Jobs: February 5Feb 05, 2018
-
Costa Aims to Cut Food Waste in HalfFeb 05, 2018
Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories
Norfolk Growing Cruise Prudently
Feb 09, 2018
A number of initiatives are underway to build Norfolk’s cruise business, according to Stephen…
Carnival Cruise Line Holds Top Spot as Biggest Operator
Feb 07, 2018
With the addition of the Carnival Horizon this spring, Carnival Cruise Line will maintain its top…
New Orleans: Ocean and River Cruise Boost
Feb 07, 2018
The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Breakaway will homeport seasonally in New Orleans starting in…
Preplanning Essential for Drydocking Success
Feb 06, 2018
Planning for a ship’s next refurbishment generally starts during its current drydocking. “Planning…
Scenic Orders Second Luxury Cruise Ship
Feb 03, 2018
Scenic announced its flagship, Scenic Eclipse launching this August, will be joined by a sister,…
Mein Schiff 3 Becomes First Ship Back in Dominica
Feb 02, 2018
Dominica recently welcomed its first cruise ship since Hurricane Maria hit the island as the Mein…
CMV Targets Mexican Source Market
Feb 01, 2018
Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) has a bullish new business plan: offering a Mexican Riviera…
Passenger Ship Safety Miami: Key Industry Topics In…
Jan 31, 2018
Passenger Ship Safety Miami 2018 kicked off this week with cruise line executives, major suppliers,…
Record Cruise Season Predicted for Alaska
Jan 30, 2018
Alaska will break its own passenger record in 2018, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News…
Celestyal Pushes into North America
Jan 29, 2018
“We are all about the destination being the hero, and weaving that into our entire product…
P&O Orders New Ship for 2022 Delivery
Jan 25, 2018
Carnival Corporation today announced it had signed a shipbuilding contract for a second…
No Concerns in Caribbean for Royal
Jan 25, 2018
The new Symphony of the Seas will help propel the Caribbean to a record year of cruise capacity,…