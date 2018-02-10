Home

Home Page Modules

Carnival Vista (Photo: Sergio Ferreira)

New Carnival Panorama to be Based on West Coast

Feb 10,2018
Carnival Cruise Line today announced the deployment of Carnival Panorama to Long Beach in 2019 – the first new…

Cruise News

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories

Mein Schiff 6 in Norfolk

Norfolk Growing Cruise Prudently

Feb 09, 2018
A number of initiatives are underway to build Norfolk’s cruise business, according to Stephen…
Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Cruise Line Holds Top Spot as Biggest Operator

Feb 07, 2018
With the addition of the Carnival Horizon this spring, Carnival Cruise Line will maintain its top…
The Carnival Dream on the Mississippi in New Orleans

New Orleans: Ocean and River Cruise Boost

Feb 07, 2018
The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Breakaway will homeport seasonally in New Orleans starting in…
CCS oversees drydocks for a number of clients, including Marella Cruises.

Preplanning Essential for Drydocking Success

Feb 06, 2018
Planning for a ship’s next refurbishment generally starts during its current drydocking. “Planning…
Double Eclipse

Scenic Orders Second Luxury Cruise Ship

Feb 03, 2018
Scenic announced its flagship, Scenic Eclipse launching this August, will be joined by a sister,…
Mein Schiff 3 in Dominica

Mein Schiff 3 Becomes First Ship Back in Dominica

Feb 02, 2018
Dominica recently welcomed its first cruise ship since Hurricane Maria hit the island as the Mein…
Magellan

CMV Targets Mexican Source Market

Feb 01, 2018
Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) has a bullish new business plan: offering a Mexican Riviera…
Passenger Ship Safety Miami

Passenger Ship Safety Miami: Key Industry Topics In…

Jan 31, 2018
Passenger Ship Safety Miami 2018 kicked off this week with cruise line executives, major suppliers,…
Norwegian Pearl in Alaska

Record Cruise Season Predicted for Alaska

Jan 30, 2018
Alaska will break its own passenger record in 2018, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News…
Celestyal Majesty

Celestyal Pushes into North America

Jan 29, 2018
“We are all about the destination being the hero, and weaving that into our entire product…
P&O Newbuild Rendering

P&O Orders New Ship for 2022 Delivery

Jan 25, 2018
Carnival Corporation today announced it had signed a shipbuilding contract for a second…
Oasis of the Seas (Photo: Arjan Elemendorp)

No Concerns in Caribbean for Royal

Jan 25, 2018
The new Symphony of the Seas will help propel the Caribbean to a record year of cruise capacity,…
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Bordeaux

Cruise Ship Orderbook

96 Ships | 246,972 Berths | $60 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 2017-2018

CIN 2017 Winter Cover

In This Edition:

North America

Food + Beverage

Drydocks

Operations

China

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Mexico

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss