Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Cash Flow Positive in Q1 2022

Aiming to have 75 to 80 percent of its three brand, 28-ship fleet back in service by the end of 2021, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings should be cash flow positive in early 2022.

"Looking ahead, based on our resumption plan, we expect to reach a crucial inflection point with operating cash flow turning positive over the course of the first quarter of 2022," said Mark Kempa. executive vice president and chief financial officer.

That's only five to six months away, he said, on the company's second quarter earnings call.

"So we're very pleased with the booking trends that we've seen. Obviously, as we restart and our ships enter service, that starts to generate that cash flywheel that we've been talking about. So we're very pleased ... there's always a little bit of risk out there. But based on our measured plan, we think we have a solid game plan of returning to cash flow-positive operations."

Later in the call he added: "We expect to be cash flow positive over the course of the first quarter of 2022. So when you think about that from a restart within a six-month period to be cash flow positive, we feel that's pretty tremendous. And we're pretty proud of that. So we look forward over the next few months of restarting our fleet."