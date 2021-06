Bahamas Paradise Quickly Vaccinating Crew Ahead of Cruise Restart

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has kicked its crew vaccination program into high gear ahead of its anticipated return to revenue operations in July.

On Friday, June 4 at the Port of Palm Beach, the cruise company began the crew vaccination process, with more than 100 crew receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Another group of 100 crew will receive their vaccine this week, in preparation for the line’s simulated sailing and test cruise on June 25 aboard the Grand Classica.