MSC Expands Itinerary for October Restart of Magnifica

MSC Cruises today announced that its second ship to return, the MSC Magnifica, will set sail on October 19, 2020 with a series of seven cruises including an eight-night Christmas cruise departing on December 18 from Genoa, Italy.

Simultaneously, the company also extended MSC Grandiosa’s current sailings through year-end, including the ship’s Christmas cruise to depart Genoa, Italy on December 20.

The MSC Magnifica’s new program covers both the West and East Mediterranean and will see the ship homeport in Genoa with calls at Livorno for Florence and Pisa, Messina in Sicily, Valletta in Malta, Piraeus for Athens and Katakolon for Olympia in Greece and Civitavecchia for Rome, before returning to Genoa.

The ten-night itinerary is designed for guests who prefer longer voyages that offer more destinations to visit and more time at sea, thanks to the popularity of protected excursions the cruise line introduced last month under its new health and safety protocol, MSC said in a statement.

Following the completion of her updated itinerary, the MSC Magnifica will offer the company's world cruise in 2021, for the second consecutive year.

As a result of the ship’s enriched schedule announced today, MSC Magnifica’s four proposed seven-night cruises from Bari, Italy between September 26 to October 24, 2020 have been cancelled.

In the U.S., MSC said it will only restart operations when the time is right, following approval by the CDC and other relevant authorities across the region in observance of their requirements and guidelines.