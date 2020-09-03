Port of Valencia Shows Off Giant Buddha

On August 31, the sculpture of the Buddha that the Lumbini Garden Foundation plans to install in Cáceres landed in the Port of València.

The statue left last month from the port of Thilawa (Myanmar, formerly Burma) stopping Valencia before its final location in Cáceres.

The UASC Ain Snan was the vessel that was moving the piece by sea to the Valencian docks, thus covering the 9,383 km distance that separates Spain from the Burmese port.

The statue is a gift that the Lumbini Garden Foundation has made to the city of Cáceres, where the largest Buddhist temple in Europe will be built.

The statue is set to remain for a few days in Valencia, specifically in the Clock Building of the APV where work is being carried out; details are being finalized so that it can be exhibited and visited free of charge by Valencians.

The Lumbini Foundation, for its part, plans to hold various events around the exhibition.

The Buddha is the property of the Lumbini Garden Foundation.

The replica is two meters high, weighs two tons and is made of white Burmese jade.