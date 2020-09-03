Port of Valencia Shows Off Giant Buddha

Budha in ValenciaOn August 31, the sculpture of the Buddha that the Lumbini Garden Foundation plans to install in Cáceres landed in the Port of València.

The statue left last month from the port of Thilawa (Myanmar, formerly Burma) stopping Valencia before its final location in Cáceres.

The UASC Ain Snan was the vessel that was moving the piece by sea to the Valencian docks, thus covering the 9,383 km distance that separates Spain from the Burmese port.

The statue is a gift that the Lumbini Garden Foundation has made to the city of Cáceres, where the largest Buddhist temple in Europe will be built.

The statue is set to remain for a few days in Valencia, specifically in the Clock Building of the APV where work is being carried out; details are being finalized so that it can be exhibited and visited free of charge by Valencians.

The Lumbini Foundation, for its part, plans to hold various events around the exhibition.

The Buddha is the property of the Lumbini Garden Foundation.

The replica is two meters high, weighs two tons and is made of white Burmese jade.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories

Genting Dream

Dream Cruises Targets Pilot China Program from Sanya

Sep 01, 2020
Genting Cruise Lines announced that the company is working to forge a strategic partnership with…
Secondhand Market Report

New Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report Available

Sep 01, 2020
The new and just updated Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News is available…
Cruise Ship Orderbook

September Cruise Ship Orderbook Update: 113 New Ships…

Sep 01, 2020
The cruise ship orderbook still stands at a staggering 113 new ships between now and 2027, with…
Silver Moon

New Silver Moon Completes Sea Trials

Aug 27, 2020
The Silver Moon is one step closer to delivery for Silversea, having successfully carried out her…
MSC Meraviglia

MSC Announces Discounted Cruise Fares for Healthcare…

Aug 27, 2020
MSC Cruises has announced that it is launching a special global discounted cruise fares program…
World Navigator

Atlas Ocean Ships to Get Hydro Jet Technology

Aug 26, 2020
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that German propulsion manufacturer SCHOTTEL has won a contract to…
Pacific Princess

Princess Cancels Two 2021 World Cruises

Aug 26, 2020
Princess Cruises is cancelling its early 2021 World Cruises and Circle South America cruises on two…
MSC Grandiosa

MSC's Strict Screening Processes Are Already Working

Aug 25, 2020
MSC Cruises' host of new health and safety protocols are already working, as the cruise line has…
Costa Diadema

Costa to Test All Guests for COVID-19

Aug 25, 2020
Costa Cruises has announced that for its restart in September and beyond it will perform antigenic…
Queen Mary 2

Cunard Cancels Cruises Into 2021 and Makes Sweeping…

Aug 25, 2020
Cunard will be extending its pause in operations from November 2020 until March 25, 2021 for its…
Boudicca

Fred. Olsen To Retire Classic Cruise Ships Boudicca…

Aug 21, 2020
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has today confirmed it will retire two classic vessels, the Boudicca…
MSC Seashore

New MSC Seashore Floats Out at Fincantieri

Aug 20, 2020
The float out of the new MSC Seashore took place today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone,…
Wilderness Adventurer

Reliable, Rapid Tests Needed to Drive Cruise Restart,…

Aug 20, 2020
“We need reliable, rapid testing,” said Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise, that saw its attempted…
Magellan

CMV Cruise Ship Fleet Sits in Limbo Status

Aug 19, 2020
The Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) fleet currently sits laid up in the UK with an unknown future…
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Grandiosa Departs Genoa For First Cruise With New…

Aug 16, 2020
The MSC Grandiosa departed Genoa on Sunday night for the start of MSC's first cruise since it…
2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Bordeaux

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today