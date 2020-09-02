Bruzzone Named Senior VP of Marine Ops at Silversea

Silversea has named Roberto Bruzzone as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Marine Operations.

Starting in September, he will report directly to Silversea‘s President and CEO, Roberto Martinoli, and will be responsible for the marine and technical operations of the fleet. He will also oversee newbuilding and refitting activities, as well as handle the technical procurement and crew management functions, according to a press release.

With extensive experience in the shipbuilding industry and having held various positions at major international cruise lines in a successful career that has spanned almost 20 years, Bruzzone will play a key role in supporting the expansion of Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet in the coming years.

Following a five-year stint as Vice President of Technical Operations at a major cruise corporation—part of a 14-year period at the same company—Bruzzone took the position of Chief Operating Officer to oversee the company acting as the Newbuilding Division of another major cruise line.

A Chartered Naval Architect and Marine Engineer with a Master’s Degree in the field, as well as an Executive Master’s in Business Administration at the London Business School, Bruzzone has studied in America, Italy and London. He is a Member of both the Lloyds Register Technical Committee and the RINA Technical Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Roberto Bruzzone to our team,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and CEO. “His wealth of expertise will bring great value to our cruise line, as we continue to grow our fleet for the benefit of our guests.”