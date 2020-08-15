Bluestone-Group to Deploy NEXT UV-C Solutions

Monaco-based Bluestone-Group, a shipside on-voyage repair, installation, and technical company has allied its teams and services with NEXT, a provider of UV-C products and science-based systems for the onboard containment, eradication and decontamination of pathogens including COVID-19, according to a press release.

BlueStone’s Director Giuseppe Costa stated: “The combination of Next’s solutions and products and our global-ready installation and technical teams is a perfect fit for the challenges that surround the cruise and shipping industries. Onboard systems are very complex, balanced and demand the technical and shipside experience we deliver through the installation of a wide-range of applications.”

BlueStone will deploy the NEXT set of UV-C systems and appliances from the ships’ primary HVAC system where reducing the distribution of pathogens is critical in the containment of viral spread to UV-C appliances including a product-line of unique stand-alone air purification and surface decontamination products.

“Infections will occur. It will be critical to segregate those infected from the ship's company, and guests with safe solutions. These turn-key applications can be deployed rapidly from products stationed in the EU and USA”," added Costa.

“It will take multi-platform systems and protocols to immunize a ship. These solutions will empower cruise operators to mitigate risk. BlueStone riding-teams offer coded fitter welders and carpenters, electrical, pipe and mechanical fitters, insulators, electricians, riggers and scaffolders, tank and general cleaners, painters, cabinet makers and craftsmen, tile and carpet fitters."