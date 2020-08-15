Bluestone-Group to Deploy NEXT UV-C Solutions

NEXT UV-C Light

Monaco-based Bluestone-Group, a shipside on-voyage repair, installation, and technical company has allied its teams and services with NEXT, a provider of UV-C products and science-based systems for the onboard containment, eradication and decontamination of pathogens including COVID-19, according to a press release.

BlueStone’s Director Giuseppe Costa stated: “The combination of Next’s solutions and products and our global-ready installation and technical teams is a perfect fit for the challenges that surround the cruise and shipping industries. Onboard systems are very complex, balanced and demand the technical and shipside experience we deliver through the installation of a wide-range of applications.”

BlueStone will deploy the NEXT set of UV-C systems and appliances from the ships’ primary HVAC system where reducing the distribution of pathogens is critical in the containment of viral spread to UV-C appliances including a product-line of unique stand-alone air purification and surface decontamination products.

“Infections will occur. It will be critical to segregate those infected from the ship's company, and guests with safe solutions. These turn-key applications can be deployed rapidly from products stationed in the EU and USA”," added Costa.

“It will take multi-platform systems and protocols to immunize a ship. These solutions will empower cruise operators to mitigate risk. BlueStone riding-teams offer coded fitter welders and carpenters, electrical, pipe and mechanical fitters, insulators, electricians, riggers and scaffolders, tank and general cleaners, painters, cabinet makers and craftsmen, tile and carpet fitters."

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories

Anthem of the Seas and Carnival Magic

Big Cruise Companies Burning Through $1 Billion a…

Aug 12, 2020
Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are burning through…
Koningsdam

Holland America Extends Pause Through Dec. 15

Aug 11, 2020
Citing the continuation of travel and port restrictions due to global health concerns, Holland…
Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Planning for Return to Service

Aug 11, 2020
“There is a huge amount of uncertainty on how this (return to service) will play out,” said Michael…
Empress of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Group Evaluating Ship Sales

Aug 10, 2020
Will Royal Caribbean Group sell or retire more cruise ships? The company is evaluating all options…
Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Reports 2020 Q2; Provides Business…

Aug 10, 2020
Royal Caribbean Group today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and commented…
Ship Scrapping

Dismantling of Cruise Ships Begins in Turkey

Aug 09, 2020
Four cruise ships, the Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Inspiration, Pullmantur Monarch and Pullmantur…
MSC Grandiosa and Magnifica

MSC Gets Approval to Restart Cruising in August

Aug 08, 2020
MSC Cruises announced today that the MSC Grandiosa and MSC Magnifica will resume operations in the…
Norwegian Encore in Miami

Norwegian Outlines Roadmap for Returning to Service

Aug 06, 2020
Outlining Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ roadmap for returning to service, CEO Frank Del Rio said…
MSC Poesia

MSC Won't Be Selling Any Cruise Ships

Aug 06, 2020
Two MSC Cruises ships about to start service in the Mediterranean should grow to 14 ships in…
Michael Bayley

Bayley: ‘Good Progress’ on Health Plan at Royal…

Aug 05, 2020
Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said the company’s Healthy Sail…
Gianni Onorato

MSC Protocols Go Above and Beyond Says CEO Onorato

Aug 05, 2020
“Our protocols go beyond any recommendations that we have received from any government authorities…
MSC Grandiosa

MSC Readying Two Ships for Cruising; Unveils Health…

Aug 03, 2020
MSC Cruises is preparing for a potential restart this summer in the Mediterranean and is waiting on…
AIDAperla

AIDA Scraps First Cruises in August

Aug 02, 2020
AIDA Cruises won't be sailing in early August as Carnival Corporation's German brand announced it…
Rotterdam

Holland America Renames New Ship; New Delivery Date

Jul 30, 2020
Holland America Line announced it is changing the name of its 2021 newbuild from Ryndam to…
Pacific Aria

The Unknown Fleet: These Cruise Ships Have a…

Jul 30, 2020
With the COVID-19 pandemic reeling through the cruise ship industry, a number of cruise lines have…
Nutella

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Bordeaux

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 237,024 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

USA River Cruise Report

River Cruise Report

Highlights:

Close to Home

New Ships

New Operators

Capacity Metrics

2020-2024

Full Coverage

Order Today