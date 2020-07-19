Princess Announces 2021-2022 Caribbean and Panama Canal Seasons

Princess Cruises today announced the company's Caribbean and Panama Canal season for 2021 to 2022.

Caribbean 2021-2022

In the Caribbean, the Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess and Sky Princess offer cruisers a choice of 109 departures of 17 unique itineraries, ranging in length from three to 20 days, taking guests to 27 cruise destinations in 23 countries in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean. Key season highlights include:

• Seven-day Caribbean itineraries on Medallion Class ships Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess include a range of itineraries visiting the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Port highlights include St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Grand Turk, San Juan and St. Kitts in the Eastern Caribbean and Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatán in the Western Caribbean. Both sailings visit Princess private island resort, Princess Cays, in the Bahamas.

• Ten-day Southern Caribbean sailings on the Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess visit ports such as Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua and Barbados.

Panama Canal 2021-2022

For the upcoming 2021-2022 season, three ships will sail the waters of the Panama Canal with 17 departures and four unique itineraries. Voyages range from 10 to 15 days visiting 17 destinations in eight countries. Key highlights include:

• 10-day Panama Canal sailing round-trip Ft. Lauderdale visits Costa Rica and Caribbean on Crown Princess giving guests the experience of transiting the new Panama Canal Agua Clara locks and relaxation on the Caribbean beaches.

• Panama Canal itineraries travel between Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles or San Francisco and vice versa sailing the new Panama Canal Locks. This itinerary allows guests a full transit experience while visiting ports in Mexico, South and Central America.

• Additionally, Island Princess has two 14-day voyages from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles which transit the historical locks.