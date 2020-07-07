DeCurtis and Favendo Partner to Enhance Real Time Location Services 

DeCurtis Corporation, a provider of location and proximity enabled solutions, has announced a partnership with Favendo, a German-based real-time location services provider.

"We are happy and honored to work with DeCurtis, a leading technology and service provider in the cruise industry," said Arnaud Becuwe, Chief Executive Officer, Favendo.

 The shared goal of the alliance is to jointly pursue worldwide market opportunities in vertical sectors as well as the offering to current clients in cruise, according to a press release.

Services of each ecosystem could be sold through either partner to corporate customers.

Favendo specializes in the planning and installation of larger real-time location services infrastructures as well as on-premises location solutions in complex environments. The company has built a reputation as a provider of mobile tracking and navigation solutions for indoor environments that include cruise ships, airports, hospitals and arenas in Europe.

Favendo has equipped seven ships with their indoor positioning, mobile positioning and navigation solutions.   

“We are happy and honored to work with DeCurtis, a leading technology and service provider in the cruise industry,” said Arnaud Becuwe, Chief Executive Officer, Favendo. “This partnership means our customers will receive a whole catalog of services that go far beyond location and proximity solutions. Customers will now have access to these services through a single point of contact, and this will considerably simplify and accelerate the planning and installation processes.”

DeCurtis has decades of experience in the cruise industry and is the creator of the award-winning Mobile Assembly Suite (MAS) and the DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP).

DeCurtis’ most recent solution, DeCurtis Shield, focuses on improving the health and safety of indoor environments using technology to quickly implement edge detection which can evolve into a robust platform for screening data when integrated with location awareness and the DXP.

“This partnership brings together technology leaders from across the world to address the needs of clients both large and small,” said Derek Fournier, President and Chief Executive Officer, DeCurtis Corporation.

“By integrating our Suites and the advanced infrastructure from Favendo, clients will have vastly more robust options and flexibility for location and proximity enhanced environments. We are excited about this collaboration and the comprehensive solutions it enables across a far larger market.”

 

