Do Not Lose Hope, Global Charity Tells Cruise Ship Crews

Stella Maris LogoThe global maritime charity Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea) has reached out to cruise ship crew members as many are left stranded on board with vessels not being allowed to berth at ports.

The charity said it has sent a letter to Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises and Grandi Navi Veloci, in which Stella Maris Genoa Director Deacon Massimo Franzi told crew members, “You are not alone... you are not abandoned. Do not lose hope.”

“In this difficult period, full of fear and uncertainty, we remind you that even if you feel yourself prisoners you must not lose hope. Even if your difficult life has become even more difficult, even if you are worried about sick colleagues ... you are not alone,” Deacon Franzi wrote.

He estimated that at least nine cruise ships with nearly 8,000 passengers and thousands of crew members are stranded at sea as ports deny those vessels access amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Several cruise companies have also temporarily suspended sailings, leaving crew members on board their ships.

As well as their physical safety, Deacon Franzi also expressed concern over the mental and emotional well-being of crew members left on board those ships.

“Many seafarers and many ships in the world are experiencing a moment of difficulty. You have seen your ship, your home (your whole world, when you are onboard) ‘closing’, becoming even more isolated from your families, not knowing when this difficult period will end,” he said.

Deacon Franzi said although Stella Maris chaplains are currently not able to visit cruise ships and minister in person to crew members due to social distancing measures, “our hearts are with you.”

“Even if it is not possible to relieve the pain you feel while staying away from those you love ... we want to remind you that you have a family in every Stella Maris center in the world,” he said.

“We embrace you and remind you that you will always have a ‘Home away from Home’,” he added.

Stella Maris said further its cruise chaplains provide cruise companies with a spiritual and pastoral service to their crew members. Cruise chaplaincy is part of Stella Maris’ broader work of supporting seafarers working on merchant and fishing vessels and also their families back home.

AB InBev
Coca Cola

Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories

Majestic Princess

Hot Lay Up to Cost Millions Per Month Per Cruise Ship

Apr 01, 2020
Cruise operators are quickly entering hot lay up scenarios with their cruise ships, meaning a…
USNS Comfort

USNS Comfort, Hospital Ship, Arrives at Manhattan…

Mar 31, 2020
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) has arrived in New York at Pier…
Zaandam

Pair of Holland America Line Ships Get Through Panama…

Mar 30, 2020
The Zaandam and Rotterdam transited the Panama Canal on Sunday night, with the Canal Authority…
MSC Seaview

MSC Extends Cruising Halt Through May 29

Mar 30, 2020
MSC Cruises has decided to further extend the pause of its cruise operation through May 29,…
USNS Comfort

Manhattan Cruise Terminal to Host Hospital Ship

Mar 28, 2020
Manhattan Cruise Terminal and Pier 90 are set to play host to the USNS Comfort hospital ship, which…
Ships in Nassau

Stimulus Package: No Cruise Support Yet

Mar 26, 2020
A stimulus package moving through U.S. forms of goverment has language that essentially leaves out…
Harmony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Sailings Until…

Mar 24, 2020
Royal Caribbean Cruises announced it has decided to extend the suspension of sailings of its global…
MHA 35th Teaser

MHA 35th Edition Commemorative Magazine Out Now

Mar 24, 2020
Cruise Industry News has published a special commemorative magazine for the Marine Hotel…
eCruise Health Check

Easy Health Screening, No-Touch Thermometer Readings…

Mar 23, 2020
The cruise industry has no higher priority than ensuring the health of its passengers and crew.…
Ocean Victory

SunStone's Ocean Victory Launched in China

Mar 21, 2020
SunStone Ships has launched its second Infinity-class newbuild as the Ocean Victory was introduced…
Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection

Delay Forces Ritz-Carlton Introduction to April 2021

Mar 20, 2020
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced its launch is now delayed to April 22, 2021. "Due…
President Donald J. Trump

Trump: Arison Will Make Carnival Ships Available

Mar 19, 2020
President Donald J. Trump said that Carnival Corporation Chairman Micky Arison told him that…
Nutella

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Blohm Voss