Azamara Announces 2021 and Winter/Spring 2022 Itineraries

Azamara Quest

Azamara Club Cruise has announced its 2021 and winter/spring 2022 itineraries.

Committed to its Destination Immersion programming, the company announced that guests can expect over 140 overnight stays around the world; with a focus on Eastern Europe with expanded itineraries to the Black Sea and Turkey, including overnights in Istanbul and a chance to explore hidden gems including Antalya and Sinop.

"Being a leader in Destination Immersion means staying ahead, which is why we're thrilled to introduce our complete list of 2021 and winter/spring 2022 itineraries," says Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises. "With our commitment to connect people with culture, our guests can uncover world wonders, including new destinations such as Guayaquil, Ecuador, with an overland expedition to the Galapagos Islands. We will also return to Japan, one of our most popular country-intensive itineraries, which visits marquee ports like Tokyo and Kobe, as well as the remote treasures of Kitakyushu and Kanazawa."

10 Maiden Ports Include:

Amami, Japan
Arica, Chile
Brest, France
Fraser Island, Australia
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Manta, Ecuador
Milos, Greece
Pylos, Greece
Tema (Accra), Ghana
Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland

In 2021, Azamara more than doubled its overnights in France and Spain since 2015, according to a statement. 

There is also a return to Turkey where Azamara will offer Complete Istanbul as the company will spend three overnights in Turkey's largest city, providing guests with an action-packed one-and-a-half-day tour. Highlights include a trip to the ancient Hippodrome; St. Sophia Museum, which originated as a church in 360 AD under Constantine; and Topkapi Palace, a great walled complex hugging the shores of the Bosphorus and Golden Horn and also the residence of the Ottoman Sultans.

Azamara will be returning to two of Turkey's hidden gems, Antalya and Sinop. Guests going ashore in Antalya will discover the world-famous Greco-Roman amphitheater, Aspendos—one of the world's most well-preserved theaters, with seating for 15,000 people, which is still being used today.

Azamara will also debut new Grand Voyages where guests can book back-to-back sailings across the globe and receive Onboard Credit for each leg of their voyage plus free WiFi.

One example of a new Grand Voyage includes: 69-night circumnavigation of South America: Roundtrip out of Miami, starting January 2022, this voyage will give passengers an immersive experience of South America, covering 32 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, and sails through Antarctic Sound.

