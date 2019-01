Home

24 New Cruise Ships to Debut in 2019

A record 24 new cruise ships will debut in 2019, representing a wide variety including everything from megaships to a dozen expedition ships and luxury vessels.

The class of 2019:

Mein Schiff 2

TUI Cruises | 110,000 Tons | 2,900 Guests

Viking Jupiter

Viking Cruises | 47,000 Tons | 930 Guests

MSC Bellissima

MSC Cruises | 167,600 Tons | 4,500 Guests

Costa Venezia

Costa Cruises | 135,500 Tons | 4,232 Guests

World Explorer

Mystic Cruises | 9,300 Tons | 200 Guests

Adventurer

Coral Expeditions | 5,500 Tons | 120 Guests

Hanseatic Nature

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises | 16,100 Tons | 230 Guests

Eclipse

Scenic Cruises | 16,500 Tons | 228 Guests

Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International | 167,000 Tons | 4,200 Guests

Roald Amundsen

Hurtigruten | 20,000 Tons | 530 Guests

Hondius

Oceanwide Expeditions | 6,300 Tons | 196 Guests

Flora

Celebrity Cruises | 5,739 Tons | 100 Guests

Spirit of Discovery

Saga Cruises | 55,000 Tons | 1,000 Guests

Le Bougainville

Ponant | 10,000 Tons | 180 Guests

Le Dumont-d'Urville

Ponant | 10,000 Tons | 180 Guests

Greg Mortimer

SunStone Ships / Aurora Expeditions | 8,000 Tons | 160 Guests

Hanseatic Inspiration

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises | 16,100 Tons | 230 Guests

Smeralda

Costa Cruises | 183,900 Tons | 5,224 Guests

Sky Princess

Princess Cruises | 141,000 Tons | 3,660 Guests

Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line | 164,600 Tons | 4,200 Guests

Grandiosa

MSC Cruises | 177,100 Tons | 4,888 Guests

Panorama

Carnival Cruise Line | 135,500 Tons | 4,000 Guests

Magellan Explorer

Antarctica21 | 4,900 Tons | 100 Guests

Flying Clipper

Star Clippers | 8,770 Tons | 300 Guests