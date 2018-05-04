Home

Gaspésie Set for 10th Cruise Season

Queen Mary 2 in Gapse

Gaspésie, on the Saint Lawrence, has announced a 30-call 2018 cruise season, with an additional 12 domestic calls by local operators.

In total, the destination said it is expecting just over 30,000 cruise passengers from the 42 total calls. That also includes a small dip as six calls from the Norwegian and Regent brands were cancelled following speed restriction rules in the Saint Lawrence to protect whales.

“This cruise ship season along the St. Lawrence and particularly in our beautiful region promises to be a another notable one,” said Bruno Bernatchez, chairman of the board for Escale Gaspesie. “The international cruise industry has responded positively to our destination. With the introduction of the domestic cruises – Les Îles de la Madeleine’s CTMA Vacancier – the 2018 calendar displays a busy schedule as well as an attractive diversity of cruise lines.”

The season will kick off on May 5 with Hurtigruten’s Fram, and ends on November 3 with the Silver Wind.

“Seven months of continuous cruise ship visits leaves no doubt as to our ability to extend the tourism season in the area. The attention it draws to our industry and the economic impact are beneficial. Only the winter cruises are left to develop,” said Stéphane Sainte-Croix, executive director.

Seven first time calls are scheduled, including the Fram, Crystal Symphony, Star Pride, P&O Arcadia, Silver Cloud, Silver Wind and Viking Star.

