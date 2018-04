Home

Gibraltar Welcomes Mein Schiff 6

TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 6 recently made her inaugural call at Gibraltar, where the rest of the fleet have already made their inaugural calls.

From nine calls in 2016, TUI has scheduled 24 calls in Gibraltar this year.

As is the norm for inaugural calls, there was an informal ceremony on board the Mein Schiff 6 where an exchange of plaques took place between the ship’s captain, representatives of the Gibraltar Tourist board, the Gibraltar Port Authority and the ship’s local agents Incargo.