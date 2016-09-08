Home

Celebrity to Sponsor Lavazza Italian Film Festival

Celebrity Cruises announced it will be a gold sponsor of the 2016 Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presented by Palace Cinemas.

Celebrity will offer"Roman Cruise Holiday" themed activities throughout the month long festival, including presenting the closing night film, the 1953 classic Roman Holiday, starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

Throughout the Lavazza Italian Film Festival, festival-goers can capture and share their Italian moments on social media with a special Roman Cruise Holiday themed stage set up at Como in Melbourne and Palace Norton Street in Italy’s Sydney home - Leichhardt. There will also be a prize drawing for a European cruise aboard Celebrity Reflection.

“It's an honour to partner with this much-loved festival – it’s no wonder this is Australia's biggest cultural film festival,” said Adam Armstrong, managing director of Celebrity Cruises Australia.

“We're extremely proud to help bring a bit of Italia to Australian audiences in whatever small way we can. Other than being there in person, I can't think of a better way to experience the culture and passion of Italy than via the magic of film. We hope audiences are captivated by the carefully curated and beautifully modern selection, and that they're inspired to create their own stories in Europe as a result,” he said.

Festival Director Elysia Zeccola Hill said:, “The Lavazza Italian Film Festival is a proud tradition at Palace Cinemas which celebrates our love for all things Italian. We are thrilled to partner with Celebrity Cruises for the first time this year and showcase its luxury experiences to the movie going audience. We hope that this is the start of a long-standing association between Celebrity Cruises and Palace Cinemas which continues for many more years to come.”