Home

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Appoints US-based Exec

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority announced today that Kim Jack Riley has been named Director of Tourism, USA, based in New York City.

“We welcome Kim Jack Riley to her new position at the helm of the US Tourism Authority,” said Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy, Asot Michael. “Antigua and Barbuda has seen incredible growth in the US market in 2016, and our objective is to continue this momentum with continued exponential growth in tourism arrivals, increasing airlift, and affirming our position as the Caribbean destination of choice. Ms. Riley’s wealth of experience in travel, communications and marketing will be a strong asset to the team to carry through our strategic tourism plan. We welcome her wholeheartedly.”

Riley is an experienced and well established Travel Marketing and Hospitality specialist with expertise in content production, integrated marketing and digital traffic growth. Riley began her career in the travel industry in 1997 when she operated a successful home-based travel agency specializing in personalized tours of The Caribbean and Europe.

In 2007, she led a phenomenally successful start-up joint venture for mega-marketers Proctor & Gamble and NBC Universal. From there, Riley joined Flight Center USA (FCUSA) as a Marketing Team Leader where she used her expert knowledge of the North American demographic to install marketing and social media strategies to grow awareness across air, land and sea products (FlightCenter.com, HotCaribbeanDeals.com and DiscountCruises.com). She has also held roles with field sales (MSC Cruises) and destination marketing for various hotels and tourism boards.

Riley comes at a time when Antigua and Barbuda tourism is seeing positive growth from the US market with arrivals being up by an average of 20 percent as was announced earlier this year, and where the tourism product overall has experienced very positive results, due largely to increased airlift, enhancements to the island and intensified sales and marketing efforts.

“I am honored to take on this new position for Antigua and Barbuda, as it is an incredibly exciting time for the country with surging tourism arrivals, and multiple new properties on the horizon. I look forward to the opportunity of helping the twin-island nation achieve even greater visibility and growth in the US," she said.

In her new position, Riley is responsible for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority operations in the US. She resides in New Jersey with her husband and celebrated radio journalist, Mark Riley, along with their daughter, Viveca.

Coca Cola

Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories

Representatives of Victory Cruise Lines and PortMIAMI exchange plaques in a traditional first-call ceremony aboard Victory I at the seaport Wednesday, April 18, 2018. From left: Victory Cruise Lines Chairman Bruce Nierenberg, Deputy Port Director Hydi Webb, Victory Cruise Lines President and CEO Hans Lagerweij, and Captain Richard Kerr, master of Victory I.

Victory Cruise Line Makes First Call in Miami

Apr 21, 2018
Victory Cruise Lines made it first call aboard the Victory I at PortMIAMI on April 19 to start its…
Norwegian Jewel in Seattle

Port of Seattle Launches Biggest Cruise Season Ever

Apr 20, 2018
The Port of Seattle has kicked off its busiest cruise season yet, with 212 expected cruise ships…
Anthem of the Seas and Carnival Magic in San Juan (Photo: Arjan Elmendorp)

Puerto Rico: ‘Stronger than Ever’

Apr 19, 2018
It was a banner week in San Juan for the San Sebastian Street Festival in January, with 35,000…
Navin Sawheny

Ponant Building Up in North America

Apr 18, 2018
The top end of the luxury expedition market is solidly occupied by Ponant, which is in the midst of…
Carnival Sunshine

North American Cruise Passenger Capacity Hike of 40…

Apr 17, 2018
North American cruise capacity is projected to grow nearly 40 percent, from an estimated 14.5…
Double Call in Ocho Rios

Jamaica Has Major Cruise Plans

Apr 17, 2018
Officials in Jamaica are investing heavily in facilities, hoping to keep pace with record industry…
Ovation of the Seas in Hong Kong

Royal Caribbean: 'Very Aggressive' on Tech…

Apr 16, 2018
At Royal Caribbean Cruises, the idea is to anticipate the future of technology and get ready for it…
Mein Schiff 1

TUI Bids Farewell to Mein Schiff 1

Apr 15, 2018
After eight years, 10 months and four weeks of operation, totaling 3,254 days, the ship that…
Grand Classica

Grand Classica Joins Bahamas Paradise Fleet

Apr 14, 2018
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has grown its capacity by nearly 100 percent with Friday’s official…
The Disney Magic in the Azores. (Photo: Antonio Simas)

Disney: Magic and Wonder Explore

Apr 13, 2018
Disney Cruise Line will make maiden calls to Bermuda and Quebec City this fall with the 1998-built…
John Delaney

‘Phenomenal’ Momentum at Windstar

Apr 12, 2018
“We entered this year up 40 percent on bookings,” said John Delaney, president of Windstar Cruises.…
MSC Magnifica

Largest Cruise Companies Projecting Significant…

Apr 11, 2018
The five largest cruise companies are projected to see dramatic capacity growth over the next 10…
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Bordeaux

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide