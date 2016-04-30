Home

Crystal Offers Sailings from New Orleans

Crystal Cruises is offering three new Caribbean itineraries this November and December from New Orleans. The voyages, each 14 days in length aboard the Crystal Serenity, set out on varied island routes that either begin or end with an overnight stay in New Orleans.

According to Crystal, calls to island destinations in French, Dutch, British and Mexican territories, along with the colorful French influences in New Orleans, add a thoroughly international flair to the cruises, while the sun, sand and rhythm of the region remains constant.

The voyages’ embarkations and debarkations in New Orleans, Fort Lauderdale and Miami mean convenient air travel for guests. Appropriately, Crystal Adventures ashore will explore the adventure and culture in each destination, with opportunities to experience the Creole and French history of New Orleans’ plantations and famed Latin Quarter.

Cruises sailing in the Caribbean and New Orleans in 2016 are: Nov. 8, Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans – In addition to two maiden calls in the British Virgin Islands and French West Indies, the cruise visits Turks & Caicos, St. Barts, Montego Bay and Grand Cayman before overnighting in New Orleans. For enriching value, the voyage also offers special low fares for solo travelers and complimentary third berths for kids under 17.

Nov. 22, Round-trip New Orleans – Kicking off the vacation with an overnight in New Orleans, this itinerary then sails to favorite locales such as Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, San Juan, St. Barts, St. Kitts and Key West. Adding to the already palpable rhythm and flavor of the region are dual Jazz and Wine & Food Festival Experiences of Discovery theme programming featuring leading jazz musicians and a special culinary focus on microbrews and craft beers.

Dec. New Orleans to Miami – Again overnighting in the Big Easy, this cruise continues the French flair with several stops in the French West Indies (St. Barts, Martinique and Guadeloupe), as well as Turks & Caicos, Grand Cayman Ocho Rios and Curaçao. Also featuring dual theme programming on board, the voyage offers special instruction, workshops and excursions for golf enthusiasts and general health and wellness with Golf and Mind, Body & Spirit Experiences of Discovery.

