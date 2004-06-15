Home

Houston Moving Ahead with Cruise Terminal

Houston is finally ready to move ahead on its Bayport cruise terminal development plans - with construction beginning in June 2006.

Three cruise terminals will be built over a period of 15 years. One terminal will be built each five years, pending market demand, according to a port spokesperson.

Plans also call for the private development of restaurants, shops and other tourist facilities, including a hotel and a separate road for access to the cruise terminals.

Norwegian Cruise Line's 1,504-passenger Norwegian Sea is sailing seven-day cruises from Houston and will be replaced by the 1,750-passenger Norwegian Dream this coming winter. Royal Olympic Cruises used to offer cruises from Houston as well.