Carnival Cruise Lines Back to Europe

Carnival Cruise Lines is going back to Europe again, but only in conjunction with another new ship delivery.

In 2005, Carnival will offer eight 12-day Mediterranean cruises aboard the 110,00-ton, 2,974-passenger Carnival Liberty, which is under construction at Fincantieri.

Carnival's first and only venture into Europe was in 2002 with the Carnival Legend, sailing one 12-day cruise in Northern Europe following her delivery from Kvaerner-Masa Yards.