Various Industry Updates

Royal Caribbean International (RCI) expected at press time to announce that it is suspending calls to Labadee, its private beach on Haiti's northern coast, indefinitely, as that troubled island nation seems to be collapsing once again into violent chaos.

Traffic on the Mississippi River should be back to normal this weekend after the sinking of an offshore supply boat last Saturday closed the river for several days, leaving RCI's Grandeur of the Seas in New Orleans, unable to get out. The Grandeur stayed in port until Wednesday night and provided full onboard services, except for its stores and casino that remained closed. Passengers received full refunds and 25 percent off on a future cruise, in addition to their five-day stay in port and a two-day cruise to nowhere. The Rhapsody of the Seas was scheduled to call in New Orleans on a cruise from Galveston and was diverted to Gulfport, with passengers being bussed to the Mardi Gras celebrations.

The Carnival Conquest, the Holiday and the Norwegian Dream were diverted to Gulfport, Mobile and to a Mississippi cargo terminal, respectively.

With its retractable mast and funnel, the Norwegian Dream was able to go to the France Road Terminal where passengers disembarked. New passengers were checked in at the regular terminal and bussed to the ship, which was able to leave at midnight, according to an NCL spokesperson.