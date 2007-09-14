Home

NCL/Star 2007 Q2 Earnings

Ncl Corporation (NCL), parent company to Norwegian Cruise Line and Ncl America, reported a net loss of $24.6 million on revenues of$553.l million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2007, compared to a net loss of $35.1 million on revenues of $502.8 million for the same period last year.

According to NCL, revenues were up 10 percent year over year due to a 13.6 percent increase in capacity, partially offset by lower ticket prices.

The average ticket price per person was $1,253.71 in 2007 compared to $1,263.65 in 2006. NCL attributed the weakness in pricing to its Hawaii business.

Passenger onboard spending remained flat, averaging $472.26 per passenger in 2007, compared to $472.42 in 2006.

"Our second quarter results reflect the challenges the company continues to face in Hawaii," said Colin Veitch, president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

For the six month period ended June 30, 2007, NCL reported a net loss of$85.4 million on revenues of $1.0 billion, compared to a net loss of $63.9 million on

evenues of $929 .3 million for the same period last year.

In a prepared statement, NCL said that summer demand in Europe has been very strong, while the Caribbean trade has stabilized.

Star Cruises Group

The Star Cruises Group (including NCL and Star Cruises) reported net income of $23.4 million on revenues of $657 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2006, compared to a net loss of $34 million on revenues of $593.8 million last year.

Star attributed the results to higher ticket revenue and onboard revenue in the Asian fleet, partially offset by lower prices for NCL's Hawaii cruises and lower onboard spending.

Star also gained $53.7 million net from the sale of its interest in RESORTS WORLD on Singapore's Sentosa island.