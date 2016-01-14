Home

Carnival Corporation Declares Dividend

Carnival Corporation has announced that it has declared a dividend of $0.30 per share.  

The company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of February 19, 2016, and a payment date of March 11, 2016.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars.  The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling.  In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.  

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by the Bank of England in London at 12 noon on March 1, 2016.  Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so by February 19, 2016.

2018 Caribbean Cruise Trends

Cruise News | Top Cruise Stories

Representatives of Victory Cruise Lines and PortMIAMI exchange plaques in a traditional first-call ceremony aboard Victory I at the seaport Wednesday, April 18, 2018. From left: Victory Cruise Lines Chairman Bruce Nierenberg, Deputy Port Director Hydi Webb, Victory Cruise Lines President and CEO Hans Lagerweij, and Captain Richard Kerr, master of Victory I.

Victory Cruise Line Makes First Call in Miami

Apr 21, 2018
Victory Cruise Lines made it first call aboard the Victory I at PortMIAMI on April 19 to start its…
Norwegian Jewel in Seattle

Port of Seattle Launches Biggest Cruise Season Ever

Apr 20, 2018
The Port of Seattle has kicked off its busiest cruise season yet, with 212 expected cruise ships…
Anthem of the Seas and Carnival Magic in San Juan (Photo: Arjan Elmendorp)

Puerto Rico: ‘Stronger than Ever’

Apr 19, 2018
It was a banner week in San Juan for the San Sebastian Street Festival in January, with 35,000…
Navin Sawheny

Ponant Building Up in North America

Apr 18, 2018
The top end of the luxury expedition market is solidly occupied by Ponant, which is in the midst of…
Carnival Sunshine

North American Cruise Passenger Capacity Hike of 40…

Apr 17, 2018
North American cruise capacity is projected to grow nearly 40 percent, from an estimated 14.5…
Double Call in Ocho Rios

Jamaica Has Major Cruise Plans

Apr 17, 2018
Officials in Jamaica are investing heavily in facilities, hoping to keep pace with record industry…
Ovation of the Seas in Hong Kong

Royal Caribbean: 'Very Aggressive' on Tech…

Apr 16, 2018
At Royal Caribbean Cruises, the idea is to anticipate the future of technology and get ready for it…
Mein Schiff 1

TUI Bids Farewell to Mein Schiff 1

Apr 15, 2018
After eight years, 10 months and four weeks of operation, totaling 3,254 days, the ship that…
Grand Classica

Grand Classica Joins Bahamas Paradise Fleet

Apr 14, 2018
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has grown its capacity by nearly 100 percent with Friday’s official…
The Disney Magic in the Azores. (Photo: Antonio Simas)

Disney: Magic and Wonder Explore

Apr 13, 2018
Disney Cruise Line will make maiden calls to Bermuda and Quebec City this fall with the 1998-built…
John Delaney

‘Phenomenal’ Momentum at Windstar

Apr 12, 2018
“We entered this year up 40 percent on bookings,” said John Delaney, president of Windstar Cruises.…
MSC Magnifica

Largest Cruise Companies Projecting Significant…

Apr 11, 2018
The five largest cruise companies are projected to see dramatic capacity growth over the next 10…
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report
Columbus Cruise Center

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Bordeaux

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Valencia