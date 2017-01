Majestic Princess Completes Sea Trials

The Majestic Princess recently completed a successful set of sea trials off the coast of Italy.

The ship, the third Royal-class Princess newbuild, is being tailored for the Chinese market and will sail year-round in China. She is being built at Fincantieri.



The 3,560-passenger ship joins the fleet this spring with a series of cruises in the Mediterranean before re-positioning to Asia.