MSC Cruises 2018-2019 Deployment Brings Adjustment

The new MSC Seaview will head to Brazil for winter 2018-2019 after her debut season sailing in the Mediterranean.

MSC sales literature released in the UK market shows the 2018-built ship repositioning from the Mediterranean for Santos in Brazil. Prior to that, the ship spends her inaugural season homeporting in Genoa, offering week-long cruises with calls in Italy, Malta, Spain and France.

The Splendida, meanwhile, will not re-position to China year-round, as previously expected, and will sail back from Shanghai for the 2018-2019 winter season in the Middle East, sailing from Dubai on week-long cruises with calls in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Qatar.

The 2017-built MSC Meraviglia will sail in Northern Europe in 2018, using Hamburg as a turn-around port in the summer.

The MSC Divina will also leave her year-round post in Miami to offer the 2018 summer season via seven-day cruises from Genoa, with alternative embarkation in Rome, Valencia and Marseille.

The Seaside will stay in Miami for 2018, and the Divina will be back in the Caribbean for the 2018-2019 winter.