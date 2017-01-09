Crystal Cuts More Riverboat Steel

Crystal Cruises and MV Werften today celebrated the cutting of the first piece of steel in Wismar, marking the ceremonial start of construction of Crystal River Cruises’ two additional Rhine-class river yachts, Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel, scheduled to sail in spring 2018.

The first plates of the 106-guest river ships were flame cut in the presence of the Genting Group Executive Chairman Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Economics Minister Harry Glawe and numerous other guests.

“Today is another crowning achievement in the growth of the Crystal brand, as we take another step closer in further delivering the growing demand for a true luxury experience on Europe’s rivers,” said Edie Rodriguez, Crystal’s Chairman, CEO and President. “ I , along with my leaders at our wonderful parent company and our expert partners at MV Werften, are excited in bringing Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel to life.”

"This is a moving moment for us, because it is the first steel cutting ceremony under the MV Werften flag," said Jarmo Laakso, Managing Director of MV Werften. "We are proud to be building these high-quality ships for Crystal River Cruises, which will meet highest safety and travel standards."