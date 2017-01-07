Encore Christened at Marina Bay

Seabourn introduced Seabourn Encore to the world at a festive evening ceremony pier side in Singapore over the weekend.

Sarah Brightman presided over the naming ceremony as godmother of the new 600-guest ship, the first of two new vessels for the company.



"The launch of Seabourn Encore marks the start of a new era of ultra-luxury cruising," said Richard Meadows, President of Seabourn. "Seabourn Encore marks a major step forward in terms of growth for our company. This ship is stunningly beautiful and I know guests are going to be absolutely captivated as they step aboard and see it firsthand."



"We are honored that Singapore hosted the christening of Seabourn's crown jewel. This event marks another milestone in our partnership with Seabourn Cruise Line and the Carnival Corporation," added Lionel Yeo, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board. "It is also testament to the growing appeal of Southeast Asia as the destination of choice for discerning travellers. We are confident that Seabourn's guests will enjoy experiencing the rich and diverse offerings of the region, and look forward to welcoming more of Carnival Corporation's ships to Singapore."

Following the naming ceremony, the Seabourn Encore departed on its Inaugural Voyage, the 10-day Gems of the Java Sea cruise, bound for Indonesia.