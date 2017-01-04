All Leisure Group Out of Business

All Leisure Group is no longer in business following the cancellation of Jan. cruises on its Voyages of Discovery and Swan Hellenic cruise brands.

The Civil Aviation Authority will help to repatriate the 400 people who are currently aboard, according to BBC.

The ships, the 350-passenger Minerva and 540-passenger Voyager, will now be attracting attention from a number of other operators.

RJ Allard, chairman, wrote in a letter to investors in early 2016 that “the cruise division continued to be unprofitable,” noting an improvement in operating losses from 2014 to 2015.