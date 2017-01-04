New Drydocking and Refurbishment Report Available for Download

The Cruise Industry News Drydocking and Refurbishment Report has been updated for 2017, with a projected cruise ship drydocking calendar now available through the end of 2019 based on independent research.

By popular demand, this highly informative and concise 2017 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report presents an overview of the current cruise ship drydock and refit market, including a full 2017-2018-2019 drydocking schedule.

Included in this report:

A 2017/2018/2019 Drydocking Schedule organized by ship, dates and region.

Information on how cruise ship drydocks work – timetables, supplier sourcing and more!

Case study examples of recent or currently planned drydockings.

Data and information you need in just 35 pages to plan refit bids, learn about the market, and forecast for the future.

Instant download ability – no waiting for mail – this report is 100 percent digital.

Click here to order and download instantly.