New Year Opens with Record Breaking Orderbook

According to the 2017-2018 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, the new year is opening with a record-breaking cruise ship orderbook by volume.

Totaling some 73 ships, not including a number of options, the cruise ship orderbook has the most ships on order ever.

This is up from the previous record of 70 ships on order, set in 2016, which eclipsed the year 2000, which saw some 67 ships on order early in the year.

While ship volume is a record, the average size of ships is not, having come down slightly to 2,994 passengers each with a number of new small ship orders, mainly from various expedition operators.

The average tonnage of ships on order is 117,000.

2019 will see most of it come together, when more than 45,000 berths and 18 ships will join the global cruise fleet.

