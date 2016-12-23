Norwegian Gem and Pearl Get Scrubbers

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the completion of the retrofitting of new exhaust gas cleaning systems (i.e. scrubbers) on the Norwegian Pearl and Norwegian Gem.

“Safeguarding the protection and preservation of the environment is a paramount core value at Norwegian Cruise Line,” said Robin Lindsay, Executive Vice President of Vessel Operations for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “With three vessels successfully retrofitted with exhaust gas cleaning systems in 2016, Norwegian Cruise Line is proud to see this new technology in place to help maintain a clean environment for our guests to enjoy for generations to come.”



Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement that it was the first cruise line to retrofit a vessel with a scrubber hybrid system while it is in service with the installment of Norwegian Jewel’s system, which was completed in early September. The new lightweight in-line scrubbers installed on all three ships this year are a hybrid technology are able to operate in dry mode, open loop and closed loop.

Five scrubbers were installed, one per engine, covering the whole propulsion system.

"The Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Pearl’s new technology will reduce the equivalent of approximately 1,500 tons of Sulfur Oxide, SOx, gas in the years to come as a result of this new technology. A lengthy two year project, retrofitting for each ship featured more than 100,000 man hours between numerous partner organizations to be completed," said Norwegian, in a prepared statement.



Norwegian now has five ships outfitted with scrubber technology, with the Norwegian Gem and Pearl joining the Norwegian Jewel as well as the Norwegian Escape and Pride of America.

The Norwegian Joy will feature hybrid scrubber technology as well when the ship is delivered in April 2017.

Norwegian Cruise Line said it is on track to meet its MARPOL Annex VI compliance goal of reducing its global sulfur cap from 3.5 percent to 0.5 percent by 2020. All Jewel-class vessels will soon be outfitted with scrubber technology, with Norwegian Jade slated to round-out the class’ installment in early 2017. The Norwegian Sun will also complete her retrofitting in the second quarter of 2017.