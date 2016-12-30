Coke 525

2016 In Review: Top Ten Stories

Signing the deal in China

CruiseIndustryNews.com’s 2016 Year in Review, our most viewed stories, 10-1.

10.  Norwegian Announces 2018 Deployment, Number of Adjustments

9.  Crystal Drops SS United States Project

8.  Genting Orders Two 201,000-Ton Ships for Star Cruises

7.  Genting Dream Floated Out in Germany

6.  Celebrity Pulls Equinox out of Europe for 2017; Summer in Caribbean

5.  Royal Caribbean Orders Pair of Icon-Class LNG and Fuel Cell Powered Ships

4.  Cruise Executive Compensation Breakdown: Del Rio Takes Home $31.9 Million

3.  U.S. Justice Department Fines Princess Cruises $40 Million for Pollution

2.  Carnival, Royal and Norwegian at Odds Over Caribbean Capacity

1.  Carnival Corp. Signs MOA for Two Chinese Built Ships in Joint Venture

