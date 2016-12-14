Norwegian Announces 2018 Deployment, Number of Adjustments

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced its summer 2018 and fall/winter 2018/2019 itineraries.

Among the big news, and already known, is the Bliss, which will homeport in Seattle for Alaska cruises in summer 2018. In addition, the Norwegian Pearl will sail seven-day Glacier Bay Alaska cruises from Seattle departing on Sundays. Rounding out the Alaska fleet, the Norwegian Sun will return to Vancouver and Seward.

Bigger news comes in North America and Europe, where the Breakaway will leave New York in favor of a Northern Europe season for summer 2018.

Following her arrival in Europe, Norwegian Breakaway will undergo a drydock and then move to Copenhagen, where she will sail nine-day Scandinavia and Russia cruises through the summer season.

The Norwegian Jade will return to Europe in summer 2018 and sail a series of Norway, Iceland, and North Cape cruises from London (Southampton) and Hamburg.

The Norwegian Spirit will return as well, sailing longer 10-day Western Mediterranean and 11-day Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic cruises from Civitavecchia.

The Norwegian Star will reposition from the West Coast to Venice, sailing a series of seven-day Greek Isles and Adriatic and Greece cruises for summer 2018.

The Norwegian Epic will sail seven-day Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Civitavecchia.

In winter 2018/2019, Norwegian Spirit will set sail from Barcelona to the Canary Islands and Morocco, on a series of 10- and 11-day cruises.

Norwegian will continue to sail to Bermuda from New York and Boston between April and September 2018. The Norwegian Escape will reposition for the first time since she was christened in 2015, and will sail from New York City to Bermuda on seven-day cruises to every Sunday in summer 2018 before a fall season sailing to Canada/New England from New York.

The Norwegian Gem will also sail north from Manhattan in June 2018 on two seven-day cruises, in addition to two 10-day cruises later in the year.

The Norwegian Dawn will sail a series of northbound and southbound seven-day cruises between Boston and Quebec.

The Norwegian Dawn will sail seven-day cruises from Boston to Bermuda, departing every Friday.

In summer 2018, the Norwegian Gem will set sail for the Bahamas and Florida each Saturday from New York.

The Norwegian Sky will continue to sail three- and four-day Bahamas cruises from Miami year-round, although adjustments for Cuba are expected.

In winter 2018/2019, the Norwegian Escape will remain in New York, sailing to the Bahamas and Florida alongside the Breakaway, which will move back to New York for the winter 2018/2019 season.

The Norwegian Gem will reposition to New Orleans, sailing to the Western Caribbean on seven-, 10- and 11-day cruises.

The Getaway will be in Miami for winter 2018/2019, sailing week-long alternating itineraries, while the Spirit will continue homeporting in Tampa and the Dawn will homeport in Puerto Rico.

There are also sailings to the Southern Caribbean from Miami on Norwegian Jade.

The Norwegian Epic will return to Port Canaveral in fall 2018, sailing alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, along with select longer 10- and 11-day Western Caribbean cruises from November 2018 – January 2019.

The Pride of America will continue to sail her seven-day Hawaii itinerary departing from Honolulu every Saturday through May 2019.

Norwegian will offer one-way and roundtrip Panama Canal cruises on three ships in 2018/2019. The Norwegian Jade and Norwegian Pearl will sail 11-day and 14-day roundtrip canal cruises from Tampa and Miami in 2018/2019. The Star, meanwhile, will sail an extended transit between Miami and LA in early 2019.

The Norwegian Pearl will also sail a one-way 15-day Panama Canal cruise from LA to Tampa in October 2018.

The Norwegian Sun will once again return to South America, sailing a series of alternating westbound and eastbound 14-day itineraries between Valparaiso, Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina in Winter.