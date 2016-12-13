Donald Promises Breakthrough “New Experience Platform” for Carnival Brands

Arnold Donald, president and CEO, Carnival Corporation, will give the keynote speech at CES, a major global consumer electronics and technology trade show on January 5 in Las Vegas.

Enjoying his fourth year at the helm of the world’s largest cruise company, Donald is promising a major announcement, according to a blog-style article he penned for the Consumer Technology Association.

“Our focus on innovation runs deep, and always has, which has led us to what we believe will be a breakthrough CES announcement showing the power of technologies to transform travel,” said Donald.

“For the past two and a half years, John Padgett, our chief experience and innovation officer, and his remarkable team have been hunkered down in our Experience & Innovation Center in Miami creating what we expect to be the future of the vacation industry," Donald continued.

“On January 5, we will unveil a new experience platform that creates an unprecedented connected guest experience based on the Internet of Things – i.e., connectivity throughout an entire space – that will change vacations forever. We believe it delivers a whole new level of personalization, interaction and simplicity for what guests experience before, during and after a vacation.”