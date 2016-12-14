Ponant Wins Blue Charter Trophy from French Shipowners' Association

Ponant has been awarded the 2016 Blue Charter Trophy from the French Shipowners' Association at the sixth Shortsea Night on December 7 at the Manufacture de Sèvres.

Jean-Emmanuel Sauvée, CEO and Co-Founder of Ponant, was presented with the 2016 Blue Charter Trophy by Gildas Maire, President of the French Shipowners’ Association.

The award was given to Ponant based on economic and social development, as well as "care for the environment in an exemplary manner," according to a statement.

The group cited careful itinerary planning, air and water pollution being kept to a minimum and technically advanced ships as some of Ponant's high points, along with a responsible human resources policy.

Gildas Maire said: “Ponant a forward-looking company which is proving with panache that economic expansion and environmental protection are complementary. Its commitment toward protecting the Poles and its willingness to make its crew and passengers ambassadors for environmental preservation sheds new light on the cruise sector.”

Sauvée added: “It is a matter of great pride for Ponant to receive the Blue Charter Trophy. Our commitment to environmental preservation is at the heart of our strategy, from the design of our ships to the philosophy transmitted aboard by our crew and naturalists, via our CSR policy. We are firmly resolved to continue to be the ecological leader by constantly innovating in this field. Receiving this trophy today honors and encourages us to reinforce our ambition.”

Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group, said: “Since I decided to create the Blue Charter in 2002, this trophy has continuously rewarded the social and environmental dynamism of French companies. Ponant is a fine example in point and I hope they will continue to develop in the harmony between French expertise and care for the environment they have successfully created.”