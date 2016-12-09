J.P. Morgan: Pricing Outlook 2017 (Cayole)

Pricing for Carnival Corporation brands were up 1.4 percent over the next 12 months, according to J.P. Morgan, citing the monthly December 1, 2016 data report from Cayole, a global travel agency and data provider.

For Royal Caribbean Cruises last month’s pricing for the next 12 months was down 4.0 percent, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was seeing a 0.7 percent price increase.

On a brand basis, for Carnival Corporation, Carnival, Holland America and Princess were driving the monthly price increase, while Costa and Cunard were under-performing, according to Cayole. Other brands were not mentioned.

On a market basis, the Caribbean, Alaska and Atlantic were up for Carnival brands, but Mexico, Canada and New England and Asia were down.

For Royal Caribbean Cruises, the Celebrity brand was seeing pricing for the year up during the last month, but not enough to offset a decline at Royal Caribbean International. Alaska and Hawaii were up, the Caribbean was flat year-over-year, while Europe was down. J.P. Morgan and Cayole did not report on pricing in Asia or Australia.

Norwegian was seeing price increases in Mexico, the Bahamas and Alaska last month, but Canada and New England along with the Caribbean were underperforming for the company’s brands.

For Carnival and Royal Caribbean, European pricing has been down for the past 16 out of 18 and 17 months, respectively. Norwegian saw a slight price increase for its European cruises last month, the first positive price development since May 2016, according to Cayole.